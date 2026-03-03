World Atlas Names Berkshire County Town One of the ‘Quietest’ in the State

Berkshire County has much to offer, from rolling hills, beautiful mountains, impressive foliage, and wide open spaces. The Berkshires offers bustling downtowns in places like Great Barrington, Pittsfield, and Williamstown, but the county also offers plenty of peace, serenity, and quiet attributes.

A Berkshire County Town is Being Recognized as One of the Quietest in the State

While we're on the topic of quiet towns in the Berkshires, World Atlas recently released a list of the 10 quietest towns in Massachusetts, and while a few towns on the list are adjacent to the Berkshires, only one Berkshire County town made the list. The southern Berkshire town of New Marlborough is one of the 10 quietest towns in the state. Here's what World Atlas stated about New Marlborough:

New Marlborough, in the southern Berkshires, is renowned for its undulating hills and dense forests. Founded in 1759, the town's landscape and architecture reflect its Colonial roots, and it has long been a retreat for those seeking serenity and scenic beauty. Unique to New Marlborough is its five distinct villages: Southfield, Mill River, Clayton, Hartsville, and the town center, each maintaining its own quaint charm and historical significance. The Umpachene Falls Park in Southfield is a must-visit, offering a picturesque waterfall and river, perfect for swimming and picnics during warmer months.

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media loading... Umpachene Falls, New Marlborough

Some of the other towns that made the list include Rowe, Monroe, Concord, and Chester. I'm surprised some other Berkshire towns weren't included. I could have seen Egremont, New Ashford, Egremont and Cheshire, as well as many others on the list. Check out the entire list of 10 towns here.

