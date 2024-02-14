Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Gus

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

Did you hear it’s “Adopt a Rabbit Month” at Berkshire Humane Society? Gus is all ears about it, literally! (See what we did there?)

This week's Pet of the Week is Gus, who is one, BIG, nice bunny. A 1.5-year-old mixed breed bunny, with a good amount of the Flemish Giant breed. Gus is at Berkshire Humane Society because he was too much responsibility for a previous owners. That’s the most common reason rabbits are surrendered to animal shelters.

Now Gus finds himself looking for lots of space to explore and play. He’s a social guy, who prefers to stay “on the ground” (as do most rabbits), and he’s slowly acclimating to being picked up.

A friendly and outgoing bun, he would most likely do well in a home with teens and older and would probably enjoy the company of a female bunny friend as most rabbits prefer to be bonded.

If you enjoy the company of rabbits with personality, he may just be the one for you!

Interested in learning more about Gus? Please reach out to the Berkshire Humane Society staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 124