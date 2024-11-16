Rabid Raccoon Sightings are Now Up in These MA Towns?

Driving to work in Western Massachusetts, I see all kinds of wildlife during my travels. I tend to see foxes, deer, skunks, possums, and raccoons regularly. I even hit a deer a few months ago on the way to work. One morning when I arrived at the radio station I work for there was a raccon family hanging outside by the front door but immediately took off when they saw my headlights. When you go to work in the overnight hours it's not unusual to cross paths with nature's creatures.

Speaking of raccoons, Northampton and Easthampton have seen an increase in erratic raccoon activity according to the Northampton Department of Health and Human Services as posted by northhamptonma.gov.

The raccoons that have been spotted in these areas contain all signs of being rabid including frothing at the mouth, excessive drooling, and approaching people in a disoriented manner. It's yet to be confirmed if rabies is what these animals have but you can bet if it were me, I wouldn't have my family or myself anywhere near these animals.

The website stated the following regarding rabies:

Rabies is a viral disease that attacks mammals' brain and spinal cord. It is primarily an animal disease but can spread to humans through direct contact with saliva, typically via bites or scratches, or through contact with broken skin or mucous membranes. Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, but it is preventable with timely vaccination following exposure. If you or someone in your household has been bitten or scratched by wildlife, call the 24/7 Massachusetts Department of Public Health Epidemiology Line at (617) 983-6800 for risk assessment and guidance.

The best thing to do is just away from these possibly rabid animals. Keep your kids and pets away from them and do not try to lure them to your property with food. Also, keep your garbage cans sealed up tight. You can get more information about the raccoon sightings and how to proceed by going here and by going to the official website of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, mass.gov.

