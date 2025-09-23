Possible Heavy Rainfall Headed To Massachusetts

Massachusetts has been super dry lately. The state hasn't seen much rain, and it's causing problems. I know my lawn is pretty burnt up in spots - but good news! Weather experts say rain is on the way starting this week.

Dry September

First, when did it last rain? In Boston, the last measurable rain fell on September 18. It was just 0.12 inches - a tiny bit. The whole state has had less rain than normal this month. August was even drier, making things worse.

Massachusetts in a drought

Is there a drought? Yes, big time. Most of Massachusetts is in trouble. Officials declared a "significant drought" (Level 2) in five main areas: Western, Central, Northeast, Cape Cod, and the Connecticut River Valley. Nantucket Island is also at Level 2. That's 10 counties feeling the pinch, like Worcester, Middlesex, and Suffolk. Only the Southeast Region, including parts near Plymouth, is at a milder Level 1 drought. This means low water in rivers, dry soils, and higher fire risks. Farmers and firefighters are worried. -mass.gov

The forecast looks wetter. On Tuesday, expect isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon, with a good chance of showers. Then, heavy rain hits Wednesday and Thursday - up to 0.88 inches possible on Thursday alone. More storms could pop up over the weekend. This could help ease the drought a little.

Are wells in trouble? Myth vs. fact

What about homes with well water? You might think, "No big deal, we have our own well." But yes, lack of rain does matter. Wells pull water from underground aquifers. Rain soaks in and refills them slowly. In a long dry spell, the water table drops, and wells can run low or dry up. It might take weeks or months to notice, but everyone feels the drought eventually.

This incoming rain is a welcome break. It could green up lawns, fill ponds, and give a boost to the parched land. Fingers crossed for more steady showers ahead!