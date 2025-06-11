Rainfall in Massachusetts Expected to Hit New Record

From the beautiful Cape Cod beaches to the picturesque green mountains of the Berkshires, Massachusetts is a vast playground for outdoor enthusiasts during the summer months. While visitors flock here, locals love living in an area with abundant choices for outdoor recreation.

While Fall is a personal favorite, there is perhaps no more popular season in Massachusetts than summer. Tourism is at an all-time high, and local residents travel throughout the state during the summer months.

After a long, brutal winter season, all folks want to do in the Bay State is enjoy some sunshine, but the weather in 2025 has had different plans. If you feel like the rain has been absolutely nonstop, especially on the weekends when most folks try to get outside, you're not wrong.

Boston, Massachusetts, On the Verge of Record Setting Rainfall

It feels like it has done nothing but rain every week in Massachusetts so far this year, but it's more than just a feeling. It's a fact.

Massachusetts meteorologists are reporting that weekend rain has been no joke. Much like the rest of the state, the capital city of Boston has seen rain every single Saturday since March 22. That's a total of 12 weeks of weekend rain, and if the expected forecast for this weekend comes to fruition, this Saturday will make a record-setting 13th.