Popular Massachusetts Restaurant Chain Shutdown By Board of Health

Massachusetts is a spectacular place to live. Residents and visitors alike enjoy vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches, to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. From historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, and an overall great quality of life, folks love living in the Bay State.

A lesser-known fact about Massachusetts is that it's a foodie's dream. From unique and exclusive Michelin-starred dining experiences to mom-and-pop roast beef shops, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table eateries, there is something for everyone's palette and budget in Massachusetts.

There are so many great culinary choices to select in Massachusetts, including fast food and chain restaurants. While we always encourage folks to support local whenever they can, the fast food and chain eateries still serve a purpose in the state's economy. According to Stacker, there are just under 6,000 chain restaurants in the Bay State and the average resident spends about $1,500 in chains annually.

However, one Massachusetts fast food chain is in hot water with the health department

Massachusetts Fast Food Chain Shut Down By Board of Health

According to reports, the Comm Ave location of Raising Canes in Allston was recently shut down by health inspectors, although it seems to be only temporary.

On both December 17 and December 30, 2024, a "strong odor noted in the dining room" led to the closure. Once the source of the odor is located and remediated, the eatery may reopen to the public.

A spokesperson for the chicken chain says the Allston location is hoping to reopen to customers between January 10 and 12.

How Many Massachusetts Locations of Raising Canes Are There?

Raising Cane's has recently expanded their Massachusetts footprint and now has eight locations including three in Boston, and individual locations in Marlboro, Medford, Saugus, Seekonk, and Methuen.