Rare Aquatic Animal Discovered at Popular New England Beach Restaurant

Rare Lobster Discovered at Rhode Island Restaurant
An employee at The Nordic Lodge in Charlestown, Rhode Island, recently made a wild discovery while checking in a food order. The manager of the establishment told a local news outlet that a "golden lobster" was discovered in a recent shipment of lobster to the local eatery.
A "golden lobster" refers to a lobster with a rare, yellow or golden-yellow color caused by a genetic mutation. Only an estimated to be about 1 in 30 million lobsters have this coloration, making it a wild discovery.
The uniqueness of this crustacean saved it from certain fate, and instead of being served to customers, the restaurant hand-delivered the lobster to the in North Kingstown.
Interestingly enough, the manager of The Nordic said this is not the first time the rarity has made it to their kitchen, and an order "a few years ago" contained the golden lobster as well.
