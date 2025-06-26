Rare Lobster Discovered at Popular Massachusetts Vacation Spot

New England is a region deeply rooted in the history of our nation. From Paul Revere to the Boston Tea Party and everything in between, the timeline of our great nation's formation can be traced throughout Massachusetts and the rest of the original 13 colonies.

While history may be one of New England's original claims to fame, the beaches that exist in the northeast coastal region are world famous as well. While many folks immediately think of Cape Cod and Massachusetts when it comes to New England beaches, everyone except Vermont (sorry guys, you've got great mountains) boasts some pretty beautiful coastlines as well.

Outside of Cape Cod, one of the most popular beach destinations in New England is Rhode Island. Despite being the smallest state in the country, the state has over 400 miles of coastline. Over 28 million people visit the tiny state annually, which drives about $935 million in revenue, and the summer season accounts for the majority of that.

Rhode Island is also one of the most popular summer vacation destinations for Massachusetts residents to visit as well.

The restaurant industry along the Rhode Island coast is obviously thriving as well, and recently, one restaurant employee in the Ocean State made a wild discovery.

Rare Lobster Discovered at Rhode Island Restaurant

An employee at The Nordic Lodge in Charlestown, Rhode Island, recently made a wild discovery while checking in a food order. The manager of the establishment told a local news outlet that a "golden lobster" was discovered in a recent shipment of lobster to the local eatery.

A "golden lobster" refers to a lobster with a rare, yellow or golden-yellow color caused by a genetic mutation. Only an estimated to be about 1 in 30 million lobsters have this coloration, making it a wild discovery.

The uniqueness of this crustacean saved it from certain fate, and instead of being served to customers, the restaurant hand-delivered the lobster to the in North Kingstown.

Interestingly enough, the manager of The Nordic said this is not the first time the rarity has made it to their kitchen, and an order "a few years ago" contained the golden lobster as well.