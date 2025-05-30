Rat Infestation Takes Over Massachusetts City

Massachusetts is a great place to live. From sandy, sprawling Cape Cod beaches, to the stunning Boston city skyline, all the way to the beautiful, lush mountains of the Berkshires, Massachusetts really has it all.

Massachusetts also has a great overall quality of life. It consistently finds itself featured on lists of the best places the live, the best small towns, and even the safest cities, so there is plenty to brag about. The Bay State also has some pretty decent weather. Yes, can winters seem to drag on and be a little brutal at times, sure, but we don't contend with the extreme weather that occurs in so many other parts of the country.

What we do contend with is wildlife. Some of the animals that can be found in Massachusetts are majestic creatures that inhabit the vast amount of green space and some animals, well some are not quite as welcomed. Especially when it comes to rodents, specifically rats.

A rat infestation is exactly what one Massachusetts is currently dealing with and public health officials are now involved.

Massachusetts City Infested with Rats

New Bedford, Massachusetts, a city of 100,000 people on the south coast, has a serious rat problem and city officials are taking action. According to Boston25 News, this massive takeover of rodents steams from a recent fire at El Harvey Waste and Recycling Facility. Rats displaced by fire, flooding and construction are now taking over neighborhoods and businesses.

Residents tell the news outlet that the rats are giant and literally running down the streets. One neighbor says he kills at least four on a daily basis, while another says they are out in broad daylight in large numbers.

City officials from the police department crews have been out spraying poison, setting traps, and sealing off the area and animal control has been seen removing bags of dead rats.