Hulk Hogan Visits Massachusetts This Week With Brand New Beer

WWE icon Hulk Hogan will visit Massachusetts this week with his new Real American Beer.

The multi-time WWE champion/actor and entrepreneur will visit southeastern Massachusetts on Wednesday, Sep. 11. He will be at Yankee Spirits, 207 Swansea Mall Drive in Swansea, from 2 to 3 p.m. promoting the beer he co-founded a few months ago.

Will Hulk Be Offering Photo Ops at This Event?

You will have an opportunity to get your photo taken with the Hulkster but there are a few things that you'll need to do to secure your spot with the former N.W.O. member.

According to the Herald News here's what you need to be photographed with Hulk.

(1) Be one of the first 250 people on Wednesday to buy two 12-packs of Real American Beer.

(2) Be 21 years of age or older.

No selfies will be allowed and he's only signing the Real American Beer products. Leave the dolls, action figures, and videos at home.

Real American Beer comes in 6 packs, 12 packs, and 24 packs. You can get Real American Beer merchandise by going here.

Will Hulk Be at Any Other Massachusetts Locations This Week?

Hogan will continue promoting his Real American Beer as you can also catch him this Wednesday at Yankee Spirits in Attleboro from 4-5 pm.

What's The Story Behind Real American Beer?

According to The Real American website, this is the reason for Hulk creating the Real American Beer.

America’s at its best when united. And if there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s the simple pleasure of sharing a beer. That’s why we started Real American Beer — to bring people together, one beer at a time.

Have fun meeting Hulk and remember to drink responsibly.

