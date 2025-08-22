This Is The Reason Residents Of Other States Are Jealous Of Massachusetts

Here's the big question of the day, Massachusetts residents: Are you aware of how much other states envy us lucky folks in the Commonwealth? Apparently, A LOT! And you'll probably never even guess the reason why other states are jealous of us.

Luckily for you, you have me and I'll tell you the reason behind all that jealousy. You ready? Labor Laws. Seriously. According to a recent study by personal injury law firm Bisnar Chase, Massachusetts has some of the absolute best labor laws in the U.S.

Bisnar Chase recently conducted a survey of 3,000 employees, asking them which other state's labor laws they would most like to adopt. On the list for MOST envied states, Massachusetts ranked very HIGH.

The fascinating part about the results from the survey is how many variables were considered for every state. For instance, labor protections, workplace rights, benefits, paid leave, minimum wage, and more.

Before we explain WHY Massachusetts landed on the "best" list, let's first look at WHERE Massachusetts placed. According to Bisnar Chase, here are the Top 10 States Most Envied For Their Labor Laws:

California Oregon Washington New York Massachusetts Connecticut New Jersey Colorado Illinois Maine

How about that, huh? NICE JOB, BAY STATE! And while we're at it, kudos also to New York, Connecticut, and Maine for landing in the top 10! Are you surprised that Massachusetts was ranked so high?

You shouldn't be. According to Bisnar Chase, Massachusetts'...

Paid Family and Medical Leave program provides up to 26 weeks of paid leave, among the most generous in the nation. Its minimum wage is amongst the highest in the U.S., and it increases regularly to match economic conditions.

And if that weren't pretty great in itself, Massachusetts also boasts some of the strongest workplace discrimination laws in the country! One of the reasons Connecticut landed at #6 is because when it comes to workplace EQUITY, the Constitution State is a force to be reckoned with.

Alright, that was the good, now onto the bad. Here are the Top 10 States Least Envied For Their Labor Laws:

Wyoming Arizona Missouri South Dakota Kansas Utah Louisiana North Dakota Mississippi Iowa

Well, there you have it (the highs and lows, anyway). Visit Bisnar Chase's website here to check out the full rundown.

