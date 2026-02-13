Does The Huge Recall On Fish From BJ’s Wholesale Club Affect Massachusetts?

A friendly warning to fish consumers out there. There's a recall in at least 7 states of a hugely popular fish, potentially contaminated with Listeria! Is Massachusetts possibly one of those states?

Once again, a media alert from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has got us covered in terms of getting the word out. This is a recall from Slade Gorton & Co., Inc., concerning Wellsley Farms Farm-Raised Atlantic Salmon.

The recall specifically involves lot #3896 sold in 2-lb bags at BJ's Wholesale Club stores across 7 states. If you're familiar with Listeria monocytogenes, you know that some of the possible side effects can be nasty.

In case you're not familiar with the possible health risks of Listeria contamination, it can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in small children. It can also pose health risks to the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Even healthy people can experience short-term effects such as severe headaches, nausea, diarrhea, and more. Sadly, Listeria contamination can also cause miscarriages among pregnant women.

Thankfully, BJ's Wholesale Club stores that are located in Massachusetts ARE NOT affected by this salmon recall. BJ's locations in the following states are definitely affected (BTW, if you grocery shop in New York, heads up!):

Delaware Maryland New Jersey New York North Carolina Pennsylvania Virginia

If you think you may have purchased the recalled product, call 1-888-628-0730 at any time for instructions on how to obtain a full refund and what to do with the remaining product.

Better to be safe than sorry, right, Massachusetts? Visit the FDA's website here for more information.

