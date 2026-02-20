Will Massachusetts See Record Breaking Spring Snow in 2026?

Winter 2026 in Massachusetts has been one for the books and we still have a month left! Spring officially starts one month from today. If you're a snow lover you've been in heaven, if not, you've probably been pretty miserable.

While the majority of the state only saw one true "blizzard" dumping large amounts of snow all at once, we have see consistent snow through December, January, and February.

A "typical" Massachusetts winter, if there even if such a thing, usually sees the largest blizzards in the month of February, although according to the National Centers for Environmental Information, January is, in fact, the month that sees the highest snowfall total.

While Massachusetts might not see the massive snowfall that states like Minnesota, and Wisconsin, we're still no strangers to a good old-fashioned blizzard. As we start to wrap up the winter season and folks start to look ahead to spring, we all know that pesky April snowfall could be lingering, waiting in the wings.

So what is the largest snowfall Massachusetts has ever seen in Spring?

It's somewhat difficult to say which April snowstorms were the largest ever recorded because snowfall varies across Massachusetts. Although it's a small state, elevation varies a fair amount depending on where you're located. Meaning if you're in some of the hill towns in Berkshire County, you're likely to see higher totals than say the South Coast, so these totals are the average for the entire state per storm.

According to WWLP, these are the largest snowstorms Massachusetts has experienced in April, with records dating back to 1945 at Westover Air Base.

April 6, 1982 – 13.4″

Apil 1, 1997 – 10″

April 10, 1996 – 5.7″

April 8, 1956 – 4.6″

April 4, 2016 – 4″