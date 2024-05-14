Most Popular Seafood Chain in U.S. Closing 50 Locations, What About Massachusetts?

Massachusetts is a spectacular place to live. Residents and visitors alike enjoy vast and various landscapes from sandy Cape Cod beaches, to the iconic Boston skyline, and the hidden beauty of the Berkshire mountains. From historic landmarks, legendary sports teams, and an overall great quality of life, folks love living in the Bay State.

A lesser-known fact about Massachusetts is that it's a foodie's dream. From unique and exclusive fine dining experiences to mom-and-pop roast beef shops, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table eateries, there is something for everyone's palette and budget in Massachusetts.

In addition to a multitude of independently owned restaurants, Massachusetts of course has its chain restaurants as well. Many are unique to Massachusetts and New England. Take Dunkin' for example. The coffee and donut chain was founded in Massachusetts, and for decades could only be found in the northeast. In recent years the brand has expanded and now has thousands of locations in 44 states.

One restaurant chain, which is commonly known as the most popular seafood restaurant in the United States, has ZERO locations in Massachusetts, is facing a major shakeup.

Red Lobster Abruptly Closes 48 Restaurant Locations in the U.S.

Red Lobster has been searching for a buyer to avoid filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy multiple media outlets reported last month.

Now, the Orlando-based chain, known for its endless shrimp deals, has reportedly been eyeing bankruptcy filing to restructure its debt and downsize from its 650 US locations.

According to multiple reports, the company has shuttered 48 locations nationwide with little to no notice.

Massachusetts residents don't have to worry, however, as there are no locations of the chain in the Bay State anymore.

However, folks who live in western or southern Massachusetts, who dined at Albany, New York or Northern Connecticut locations could be disappointed. The chain has yet to release official information about what locations will close.