Some Berkshire County Homes Have Red Porch Lights on Display But Why?

Colorful porch lights have become more popular over the years. Different colors mean different things. For example, in March, you may see green porch lights around the Berkshires as a way to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day. You may even see them in November as a way to support Veterans Day. Likewise, if you see blue porch lights during your travels, it may be a resident's way of supporting and recognizing law enforcement.

Why Am I Seeing Red Porch Lights Around the Berkshires?

Lately, I have seen a few Berkshire County houses with red porch lights on display. I saw some on a couple of houses in Pittsfield and another in North Adams. If you have seen some as well, it could be because Halloween is in October. Red, along with orange and black, is associated with Halloween. I don't know if black porch lights exist, but that would be a bit useless. However, red, orange, and purple certainly make great porch lights for Halloween season. Purple is even used to support domestic violence awareness.

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Other reasons you may see red porch lights, depending on the time of year, could be for Valentine's Day in February, as well as American Heart Month, which is also in February. Red porch lights could also be on display in the month of May for firefighter support, as International Firefighters Day is in May.

Of course, while all of these colors have meanings behind them, some people display them all year for no particular reason other than they like them, and you can certainly do the same. I actually own a multi-colored light bulb that I picked up at Five Below a few years ago. It came with a remote, so depending on what mood I'm in or the time of year, I can switch the color whenever I want. I have it in my basement, which makes it fun for parties. To learn what all of the colors mean, go here.

LOOK: 14 Things That Will Make You Nostalgic for Halloween in the '80s 1980s-era Halloween had its own vibe, from the waxy candy bags to the widespread fear of razor blades in apples. Think you can handle the nostalgia? Keep scrolling if you dare! Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz