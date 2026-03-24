National Restaurant Chain with 5 Massachusetts Locations Closing 20 Restaurants

Massachusetts continues to see restaurants close regularly. Changes in the economy have caused people to tighten their belts and eat out less. These changes in dining out habits have resulted in many restaurants closing underperforming locations.

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Restaurants Around Massachusetts are Struggling

It's no secret that restaurants are struggling. We've heard about many chain restaurants, including Friendly's, Denny's, Hooters, KFC, and Wendy's, shutting down underperforming locations in Massachusetts and throughout the country.

One national restaurant chain that is planning on closing 20 locations this year is Red Robin. According to Patch, Red Robin will close 20 restaurants across the country this year. The move was mentioned in a recent earnings call. 20 restaurant locations formerly considered for closure were moved off the closure list; about 20 additional underperforming units remain targeted for portfolio review in fiscal 2026.

Are any of the Massachusetts Locations on the Closure List?

It hasn't been revealed which specific locations are part of the 20 on the list. There are currently five Red Robin restaurants in Massachusetts, including Holyoke, Millbury, Foxborough, Plymouth, and Wareham.

The company still appears to be optimistic as Dave Pace, Red Robin's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated the following in a company press release:

The strategic decisions we made in 2025 under our First Choice plan positioned us to enter 2026 with greater focus and financial flexibility. We are building a more disciplined, guest-driven company with improving profitability, a strengthening balance sheet, and a clear roadmap for sustainable performance. While there is much more work ahead, we are encouraged by the trajectory of the business and expect to make further meaningful progress in 2026.

View the entire press release here.

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