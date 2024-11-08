Massachusetts May Stop Carrying Some Popular Medications

Massachusetts shoppers in need of certain over-the-counter and pharmacy medications may not be able to purchase those medications for much longer due to a key ingredient deemed ineffective or useless.

I remember growing up, if I had a cold or congestion my mother would have me take Sudafed and it seemed like my congestion would eventually subside but maybe that was more as a result of the passage of time instead of the actual effectiveness of the medication.

Massachusetts May Not See Certain Medications on Store/Pharmacy Shelves for Much Longer

The FDA is looking to pull medications like Sudafed and Benadryl from pharmacy shelves because one of the key ingredients, Phenylephrine, does not work according to research and evidence.

A Key Ingredient in These Medications is Useless

According to several online articles, when metabolized in the gut, Phenylephrine can’t reach the bloodstream at sufficient levels, denying its ability to provide relief. Many experts say that Phenylephrine isn't any more effective than a placebo.

Which Medications Contain Phenylephrine?

Phenylephrine is found in many medications including Benadryl Allergy Plus Congestion, Robitussin Night Time Cough and Cold, and Delsym Children's Night Time Cough and Cold. Most if not all of these medications can be found throughout Massachusetts including Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and everywhere in between.

It's About Protecting the Consumer

According to Daily Mail.com Dr Randy Hatton, a pharmacy professor at UF and co-author of the petition said the following regarding potentially removing these medications from pharmacy shelves.

We think the evidence supports that phenylephrine’s status as a safe and effective over-the-counter product should be changed. We are looking out for the consumer, and he or she needs to know that science says that oral phenylephrine does not work for the majority of people.

