Republicans In These 65 Mass. Towns Don’t Want Trump
The hush money trial of President Donald Trump continues on Monday in New York City with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen taking the stand.
Cohen’s testimony is set to be the critical moment of the hush money trial that could make Trump the first ex-president to be convicted of a crime. His appearance will mark the zenith of a bitter personal feud between two brash New Yorkers obsessed with betrayal and revenge. -cnn.com
Trump is the Republican presidential nominee for the November general election against incumbent Joe Biden.
Massachusetts has been a blue state for years although historically and ironically electing republican governors, Bill Weld, Jane Swift, Paul Cellucci, Charlie Baker, and Mitt Romney, to name a few.
Trump Lost To Nikki Haley In These MA Towns
The Republican primary in March in Massachusetts was won by Donald Trump defeating the candidate Nikki Haley 343,189 to 211,440.
Not every municipality wanted Trump.
- Newburyport
- Rockport
- Manchester by the Sea
- Andover
- Hamilton
- Wenham
- Eastham
- Provincetown
- Chilmark
- Gosnold
- Hingham
- Cohasset
- Winchester
- Lexington
- Arlington
- Cambridge
- Somerville
- Marblehead
- Groton
- Westford
- Carlisle
- Bedford
- Acton
- Concord
- Littleton
- Boxborough
- Lincoln
- Newton
- Wellesley
- Brookline
- Westwood
- Dover
- Medfield
- Hopkinton
- Ashland
- Holliston
- Sherborn
- Northborough
- Westborough
- Bolton
- Stow
- Sudbury
- Wayland
- Pelham
- Amherstown
- Northampton
- Ashfield
- Great Barrington
- Egremont
- Mount Washington
- Alford
- Stockbridge
- Lenox
- Richmond
- Williamstown
- Monroe
- Windsor
- Buckland
- Warwick
- Chesterfield
- Chutesbury
- Deerfield
- Sunderland
Donald Trump has yet to pick a VP but some names in the running include Marco Rubio (FL), Tim Scott (SC), J.D. Vance (OH), Ron DeSantis (FL), and Tulsi Gabbard.
