Republicans In These 65 Mass. Towns Don’t Want Trump

The hush money trial of President Donald Trump continues on Monday in New York City with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen taking the stand.

Cohen’s testimony is set to be the critical moment of the hush money trial that could make Trump the first ex-president to be convicted of a crime. His appearance will mark the zenith of a bitter personal feud between two brash New Yorkers obsessed with betrayal and revenge. -cnn.com

Trump is the Republican presidential nominee for the November general election against incumbent Joe Biden.

Massachusetts has been a blue state for years although historically and ironically electing republican governors, Bill Weld, Jane Swift, Paul Cellucci, Charlie Baker, and Mitt Romney, to name a few.

Trump Lost To Nikki Haley In These MA Towns

The Republican primary in March in Massachusetts was won by Donald Trump defeating the candidate Nikki Haley 343,189 to 211,440.

Not every municipality wanted Trump.

Newburyport

Rockport

Manchester by the Sea

Andover

Hamilton

Wenham

Eastham

Provincetown

Chilmark

Gosnold

Hingham

Cohasset

Winchester

Lexington

Arlington

Cambridge

Somerville

Marblehead

Groton

Westford

Carlisle

Bedford

Acton

Concord

Littleton

Boxborough

Arlington

Lincoln

Newton

Wellesley

Brookline

Westwood

Dover

Medfield

Hopkinton

Ashland

Holliston

Sherborn

Northborough

Westborough

Bolton

Stow

Groton

Sudbury

Wayland

Pelham

Amherstown

Northampton

Ashfield

Great Barrington

Egremont

Mount Washington

Alford

Stockbridge

Lenox

Richmond

Williamstown

Monroe

Windsor

Buckland

Warwick

Chesterfield

Chutesbury

Deerfield

Sunderland

Donald Trump has yet to pick a VP but some names in the running include Marco Rubio (FL), Tim Scott (SC), J.D. Vance (OH), Ron DeSantis (FL), and Tulsi Gabbard.