Research Shows Massachusetts Is 2025’s #1 Best State To Have A Baby

Many Massachusetts residents are already familiar with many of the attributes that make the Commonwealth great. It's consistently been rated as one of the smartest states. Massachusetts is also ranked at the top for having the best schools in the nation.

The Bay State always performs well as one of the best states for retirement, and for having some of the best places to work in the country! And that's just to name a few. Now you can add another accolade to the ever-growing list.

Recently, our good friends at the personal finance website WalletHub released one of its well-researched annual reports, and this one's a doozy. Let me just tell you that Massachusetts was ranked #1 once again.

"What was the subject of the report?" you ask. WalletHub looked at the Best & Worst States to Have a Baby. WalletHub does this report every year, and for 2025, Massachusetts is on top for the BEST state.

To determine the rankings for each state, WalletHub looked at numerous key metrics such as baby-friendliness, healthcare accessibility, and cost. Data comprised everything from the number of child-care centers and pediatricians per capita to annual average infant-care costs, and much more.

The Commonwealth ranked at the top or close to it in enough categories to rank at #1 overall. How cool is that? It's certainly nice to know that if you're planning on adding a beautiful bundle of joy to your family, Massachusetts is the best state to do it in.

WalletHub's 10 Best States to Have a Baby in 2025:

Massachusetts North Dakota Minnesota New Hampshire Maine Rhode Island Vermont Washington Iowa District of Columbia

How about that? Not only a terrific performance by Massachusetts at #1, but 4 other New England states in the top 10, as well. In case you were wondering, Connecticut just missed the top 10, landing at #11. Now let's look at the other end of the spectrum.

WalletHub's 5 Worst States to Have a Baby in 2025:

Mississippi Alabama Nevada South Carolina Georgia

Nice job, WalletHub! Once again, thanks for doing all the hard work. To take a look at the full rankings and how states performed in individual metrics, visit WalletHub's website here.

