Restaurant Chain Serves Up Very Popular Item But Not In Massachusetts

Get ready for this big news, Massachusetts residents. It's probably something you're not aware of. And this news involves the biggest fast-food chain in the world. That's right, McDonald's!

Hold on to your hats, folks! The Golden Arches now serves...BEER! But before you get too excited about the prospect of strolling into your local Mickey D's to order a frosty cold one, there's this: You won't be getting it in Massachusetts.

Or New York. Or Connecticut, even. As a matter of fact, you can't get a beer at any McDonald's in North America right now. Or anytime in the foreseeable future. Sadly, many Americans won't see it in their lifetimes.

However, if you're going to be traveling overseas, then you can absolutely wash down your 10-piece Chicken McNugget meal and medium French Fry with an icy cold beer. Isn't that nice?

Eat This Not That reports that McDonald's restaurants in many overseas countries do, in fact, serve beer. And while certain brews may vary from region to region, your choices could include some well-known brands such as Budweiser and Heineken.

And, some of these overseas markets will be selling LOCAL BEERS. That could be very interesting, needless to say, especially if you're a craft beer connoisseur and you're definitely open to trying some new things.

According to Eat This' sources, the following are just some of the nations that have McDonald's restaurants that serve beer: Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and South Korea.

It always amazes me the different kinds of food (or drink) you can find in other countries at fast-food places you're familiar with. Did you know that certain McDonald's in the Philippines serve spaghetti? Would that be McNoodle Marinara?

It's a very cool article. Check it out by visiting Eat This' website here.

