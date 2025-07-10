Nothing beats a restaurant with a view. If you're in the Boston area you'll get that at "View Boston" inside the Prudential Center (formerly Top of the Hub). How high does this restaurant sit? Approximately 750 feet. That's nothing!

View Boston features an open-air roof deck known as "The Cloud Terrace" that wraps around the 51st floor of the building, offering 360-degree views. -cbsnews.com

So, where is the highest?

This Mass. Restaurant Is 3,491 Feet In The Air: Bascom Lodge

At the summit of Mount Greylock, Massachusetts’ highest peak at 3,491 feet above sea level, The Bascom Lodge claims the title of the state’s highest restaurant!

This historic lodge, built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps, offers a unique dining experience atop the Berkshires’ most iconic mountain. Constructed with rustic stone and timber, the lodge blends seamlessly with its natural surroundings.

Originally designed as a shelter for hikers, it has evolved into a seasonal spot (May to October) serving hearty, locally sourced, family-style meals to overnight guests, group reservations, and occasional public diners. The menu features farm-to-table dishes, emphasizing regional ingredients, with panoramic views of the Berkshire Mountains.

A close second place!

The Golden Eagle Restaurant at The Hairpin Turn on the Mohawk Trail in Clarksburg is another high-elevation dining spot. Located just below Mount Greylock’s summit, probably around 2,500–3,000 feet, this two-story eatery, open for over 40 years, offers balcony seating with awesome views of the northern Berkshires. Its menu is mainly classic American fare, pulling in travelers along the scenic trail. While it doesn’t match Bascom Lodge’s altitude, its accessibility and traditional restaurant setup land it in second place.