2 Popular Retailers Closing All Massachusetts Locations for Good

Massachusetts continues to see a decline in brick-and-mortar retail business as more companies shut their doors. In some cases, companies have closed underperforming locations like Stop and Shop and Walgreens while other retailers have gone out of business and shut down every store under their ownership.

Get our free mobile app

Since the pandemic hit, it's been tough for retail businesses to stay afloat. Whether it's consumers struggling to make ends meet or choosing to do a majority of shopping online, the reality is the stores of yesteryear that we love so much are facing extinction even with the pandemic in the rearview mirror.

Two Retailers Will Be Shuttering Every Massachusetts Store

It's been reported by various websites and news organizations that both Party City and Big Lots are going out of business which means all of the Massachusetts stores that these businesses own are going under.

Party City will be closing all stores on Feb. 28. Party City has locations throughout Massachusetts including Chicopee, Millbury, Shrewsbury, Chelmsford, Leominster, Bellingham, Natick, Boston, Attleboro, Brighton, Burlington, Quincy, East Walpole, Everett, Avon, Peabody, Raynham, Saugus, North Dartmouth and Seekonk.

Discount retail chain Big Lots is closing its stores for good and has already started "going out of business" sales. The company hoped to stay in business while shutting down some of its underperforming stores but according to the retailer's website, all stores are closing. In a time where brick-and-mortar stores are becoming a thing of the past, this doesn't come as a big surprise.

Big Lots has 17 stores in Massachusetts that will all be shutting down including Attleboro, Auburn, Billerica, Fairhaven, Fitchburg, Franklin, Gardner, Lynn, Methuen, Milford, Pittsfield, Plymouth, Raynham, Revere, Springfield, Swansea and Webster.

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster