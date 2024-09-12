Bad Guys Love Rippin’ This Off From Mass. Retailers

Retail theft in Massachusetts is still a problem and organized retail crime is largely to blame. Just last week at a Tractor Supply in western Massachusetts a group of 4 suspects attempted to make off with nearly two thousand dollars worth of power tools.

The suspects were from New York City and used diversion tactics, where one of the men would ask for assistance from a cashier while the others would attempt a robbery in another aisle.

Law enforcement believe it's just two instances of a larger coordinated heist — including unlicensed drivers, getaway cars and suspects who seem to have no legal addresses — that has been repeated across the region. Tractor Supply's loss prevention specialist told police this was a classic pattern of “Organized Retail Crime,” with “similar looking suspects stealing power tools from Tractor Supplies in the Northeast.” -berkshireeagle.com

Organized Retail Theft/Shoplifting

We recently spoke with Berkshire County in Massachusetts district attorney Tim Shugrue about frequent local theft.

Organized retail crime is three or more people. One person may be driving the car, one person is distracting inside the store, and the third person is actually stealing the merchandise.

So, it's expanded from shoplifting, now it's organized retail crime. I'm not talking someone stealing diapers or baby formula, I'm talking about people stealing substantial items that they sell on the black market.

Bad guys love rippin' off fragrance from Massachusetts retailers.

Cologne!

Men's or women's fragrances are in super high demand on the black market and always have been.

Cologne, to the tune of about $5000, was stolen from Ulta Beauty in Pittsfield, Massachusetts back in March of 2023.

Pittsfield Police Department responded to a shoplifting report at Ulta Beauty, the officer observed a plastic bag full of perfume and cologne in the vehicle. -news10.com

I worked at Ulta in 2005 and perfume was their biggest stolen item then. I think the reason it is perfume specifically is because it is easy to re-sell. I think the reason it is Ulta specifically is because they have not done one single thing to amend the perfume thefts. They leave them out in a central location, nothing locked up, and they (rightfully so) encourage employees not to follow perps.-reddit

More Common Items Stolen from Mass. Retailers

I spoke with a manager, (wants to remain nameless), at one of the local TJ Maxx locations and she was explaining to me what else shoplifters love to take.

Men's Underwear and Socks

Designer brands (Calvin Klein, Polo, Nautica)

Coats

Brand name sneakers (Nike, Adidas, etc)

She was also telling me that a lot of theft is done because the shoplifters have the anti-theft device removers.

Food Retailers/Grocery Stores

Common items that organized retailers love to steal are high priced items for resale on the black market as well.

Steaks

High end meats

Lobster

Crab Legs

Theft of $1200 or more is a felony in Massachusetts.

