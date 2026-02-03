National Retailer Set To Close 200 Stores, Including 4 In Massachusetts

Some more sad news for my fellow Massachusetts residents who love shopping at chain stores. Anyone who follows the news knows that these closures are part of an ongoing trend of many retailers closing locations all over the country.

And now you can add an outdoor apparel chain to the expanding list of companies that are announcing several store closings. According to SiliconValley.com, over 200 stores will be closing permanently as the brand files for bankruptcy.

What national chain am I talking about? I'm so glad you asked. Outdoor apparel retailer Eddie Bauer is expected to file for bankruptcy. The company will be closing all stores in North America, including the four locations in Massachusetts.

SiliconValley.com reports that, actually, the company that owns the rights to operate Eddie Bauer stores (Catalyst Brands) is filing for bankruptcy. And this is not the first time, either.

Eddie Bauer, which opened its first store in Seattle over 100 years ago in 1920, has filed for bankruptcy twice before in 2003 and 2009. When the company was at its peak in the 1990s, it operated more than 600 stores worldwide.

Sadly, the four Massachusetts locations include one that is close to home here in Berkshire County, at the Lee Premium Outlets. The other three stores in the Bay State are located in Burlington, Lynnfield, and Wrentham.

Interestingly, Eddie Bauer has not confirmed the closures, but posts have been popping up all over social media regarding the abrupt closure of several locations. Also, keep in mind, the brand still has a chance.

Other companies are expected to bid for the rights to operate some of the Eddie Bauer stores and potentially keep certain stores open. Who knows? In today's crazy business world, anything could happen.

For more on the story, visit SiliconValley.com.

