This Mass. City Is Home To The Oldest Public Beach In The U.S.

This Mass. City Is Home To The Oldest Public Beach In The U.S.

Revere Beach Facebook

National Geographic recently recognized Revere Beach as one of four beaches in the U.S. that are "even better in the fall".

This three-mile stretch five miles north of Boston was established in 1895 by the Massachusetts legislature, making Revere Beach Reservation the first public beach in the U.S.

The crescent-shaped shore hugging Massachusetts Bay attracted visitors to the Coney Island of the East, with its dance halls, movie theaters, restaurants, carousels, and, at one point, two of the tallest and fastest roller coasters in the world. -nationalgeographic

Revere Beach is the oldest public beach in the U.S.

Revere Beach in Revere, MA was established in 1895.

attachment-259352088_5094033510626246_5047140321599657736_n

 Carousels

Carousels provided thousands of children and adults with endless hours of music along the boulevard. Hurley’s Hurdlers, the Rough Riders, The Teddy Bear Merry Go Round and of course, The Hippodrome Carousel, were all magical places to visit. -reverebeach.com

attachment-386092622_1077361156593253_1638146595250314697_n

My father always told us stories about how often he went to Revere Beach growing up in the 1960s.

Chuck Berry Performs At Ebb Tide Club on Revere Beach in 1967.

attachment-91936191_3060741600668398_39245890732425216_n

Kelly's Roast Beef

Kelly's Roast Beef, credited for starting the world famous Boston-style roast beef sandwich with that signature James River BBQ Sauce, was established on Revere Beach in 1951. It has since become a massively successful chain franchising now out of state. Kelly's sells one million roast beef sandwiches a year.

loading...

Wonderland

Wonderland was built on 25.9 acres of land known today as the Wonderland Dog Track. Because of the success of Revere Beach Boulevard, three men worked together to create Wonderland.

Wonderland permanently closed in August of 2010 due to the ban on dog racing in Massachusetts.

loading...

Revere Beach Present Day

This beach attracts thousands and thousands a year to sun and fun. Portions of "Black Mass" (2015), starring Johnny Depp were also filmed there.

attachment-123652528_3955019354527673_5851763541184909182_n

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter

Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions.

Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

 

Filed Under: Massachusetts, Boston, Revere
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM