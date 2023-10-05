This Mass. City Is Home To The Oldest Public Beach In The U.S.

National Geographic recently recognized Revere Beach as one of four beaches in the U.S. that are "even better in the fall".

This three-mile stretch five miles north of Boston was established in 1895 by the Massachusetts legislature, making Revere Beach Reservation the first public beach in the U.S.

The crescent-shaped shore hugging Massachusetts Bay attracted visitors to the Coney Island of the East, with its dance halls, movie theaters, restaurants, carousels, and, at one point, two of the tallest and fastest roller coasters in the world. -nationalgeographic

Revere Beach in Revere, MA was established in 1895.

Carousels

Carousels provided thousands of children and adults with endless hours of music along the boulevard. Hurley’s Hurdlers, the Rough Riders, The Teddy Bear Merry Go Round and of course, The Hippodrome Carousel, were all magical places to visit. -reverebeach.com

My father always told us stories about how often he went to Revere Beach growing up in the 1960s.

Chuck Berry Performs At Ebb Tide Club on Revere Beach in 1967.

Kelly's Roast Beef

Kelly's Roast Beef, credited for starting the world famous Boston-style roast beef sandwich with that signature James River BBQ Sauce, was established on Revere Beach in 1951. It has since become a massively successful chain franchising now out of state. Kelly's sells one million roast beef sandwiches a year.

Wonderland

Wonderland was built on 25.9 acres of land known today as the Wonderland Dog Track. Because of the success of Revere Beach Boulevard, three men worked together to create Wonderland.

Wonderland permanently closed in August of 2010 due to the ban on dog racing in Massachusetts.

Revere Beach Present Day

This beach attracts thousands and thousands a year to sun and fun. Portions of "Black Mass" (2015), starring Johnny Depp were also filmed there.

