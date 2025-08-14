Rip Currents Are Concerning For This Mass. Beach

Tropical Storm Erin is churning in the Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane. Is it expected to make landfall on the east coast? It is not - however, rip currents will be an issue according to ABC news on Thursday morning. Rip currents are expected to be a problem next week.

This Mass. Beach 'Most Risky' For Rip Currents

Salisbury Beach in Salisbury, MA

Salisbury Beach, in the state’s northeast section, is one of the riskiest spots for rip currents. Rip currents are fast-moving channels of water that can sweep swimmers far from shore. If you've ever been caught in a rip current, you know the stunning power and paralyzing fear that the ocean's water can bring.

In June 2021, two teens were rescued 100 yards offshore at Salisbury Beach after a rip current pulled them out to sea. The incident led the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation to issue high-risk warnings, noting that these currents, formed by gaps in sandbars, can move at 8 feet per second!

"We tend to deal with this every summer. Maybe not to this magnitude or as frequent," Salisbury Police Sgt. Keith Forget said. "People don't realize how quick rip currents can get a hold of you and take you out." -cbsnews.com

Rip currents are the cause of around 80% of lifeguard rescues nationwide. In Massachusetts, however, Salisbury beach's frequent rip current activity every year make it the state's most risky spot for them.

Massachusetts State Police yearly swimmer tips:

Trooper MacAleese from our Underwater Recovery Team reminds everyone who heads out with children near the water, to have an adult supervise them at all times. Children can get into trouble within seconds by the water.

A lifejacket can help prevent a drowning, so have them for anyone who does not know how to swim.

Finally, if you're impared by drugs or alcohol, please stay away from the water.

These simple tips could your life, or the life of someone you love. -MSP Facebook