Struggling retail pharmacy, Rite Aid, is continuing to shut down locations across the country and more closures have been revealed for stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York.

Why is Rite Closing Stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York?

Like we have seen with many retailers over the past few years, times have changed and the way people shop for items, including prescriptions, has changed. Many people now do their shopping online and take care of receiving their prescription refills via online mail orders.

Which Rite Stores are Closing in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York? When are They Closing?

Some Rite Aid stores have been sold to other retail pharmacy companies like CVS and Walgreens, but the following stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York are due to be shut down soon. Keep in mind an exact date hasn't been given for these closures.

Connecticut

508 Monroe Trnpk., Monroe

3680 Main Street, Stratford

Massachusetts

1032 Main Street, Clinton

New York

180 Route 52, Carmel

534 Hudson Street, New York City

789 Tonawanda Street, Buffalo

2330 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda

82 Nugent Street, Southampton

2585 Main Street, Buffalo

159 Route 6, Mahopac

3350 North Road, Poughkeepsie

3636 Ransomville Road, Ransomville

23 Eastport Manor Road, Eastport

4018 Seneca Street West, Seneca

40 South Erie Street, Mayville

2401 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga

Further Details About the Rite Aid Closures and How to Get More Information

Rite Aid's website acknowledges the closures by noting that Rite Aid Rewards points are no longer being issued for qualifying purchases, and the company is no longer honoring Rite Aid gift cards or accepting any returns or exchanges. If you have any questions about the closures and if Rite Aid will help you transfer your prescriptions to another store, you can call 1-800-748-3243 or go here.