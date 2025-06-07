Rite Aid Adds Nearly 80 More Stores in MA, CT and NY to Closure List
It's no secret that Rite Aid has been struggling lately. The retailer filed for its second bankruptcy in May and has been consistently closing underperforming stores throughout the states. It's the sign of the times as people do more shopping for goods, including prescription refills, online.
Here's a List of Rite Aid Stores in MA, CT, and NY That are Part of the Upcoming Closures
Massachusetts
Clinton
1031 Main Street
Connecticut
Cheshire
180 Main Street
Danbury
113-115 Mill Plain Road
Milford
1387 New Haven Avenue
Naugatuck
56 Rubber Avenue
Norwalk
190 East Avenue
New York
Akron
12983 Main Road
Amsterdam
149 Market Street
Angola
9062 Erie Road
Astoria
33-01 30th Avenue
Attica
153 Prospect Street
Baldwinsville
113 Downer Street
Bath
338 West Washington Street
Beacon
320 Main Street
Brewster
1511 Route 22 Suite A
Bronx
2063 Bartow Avenue
Brooklyn
8222 18th Avenue
Brooklyn
5901 Bay Parkway
Brooklyn
9302 3rd Avenue
Brooklyn
1679 Bedford Avenue
Brooklyn
3823 Nostrand Avenue
Brooklyn
1950 Fulton Street
Brooklyn
7118 3rd Avenue
Brooklyn
6900 4th Avenue
Brooklyn
1631-43 Pitkin Avenue
Brooklyn
5224 Fifth Avenue
Buffalo
2175 South Park Avenue
Buffalo
1941 Seneca Street
Buffalo
424 Elmwood Avenue
Buffalo
350 Niagara Street
Buffalo
845 Abbott Road
Buffalo
284 Connecticut Street
Buffalo
476 William Street
Camillus
5335 West Genesee Street Ste 20
Clarence
9160 Main Street
Colonie
1863 Central Avenue
Corning
100 Conhocton Street
Depew
6000 Transit Road
Derby
6939 Erie Road
Eden
8079 North Main Street
Elmira
209 Mount Zoar Street
Elmira
1000 Pennsylvania Avenue
Flushing
158-02 Union Turnpike
Flushing
3700-06 Junction Boulevard
Fredonia
3795 East Main Road
Gowanda
81 West Main Street
Grand Island
2325 Grand Island Boulevard
Hamburg
5999 South Park Avenue
Hamburg
140 Pine Street
Hampton Bays
50 East Montauk Highway
Horseheads
2898 Westinghouse Road
Jamaica
165-02 Baisley Boulevard
Jamestown
963 Fairmount Avenue
Lockport
3987 Lockport Olcott Road
Lockport
6616 Lincoln Avenue
Long Island City
21-25 Broadway
Montgomery
103 Hawkins Drive
New Hartford
4854 Commercial Drive
Niagara Falls
1030 Pine Avenue
North Chili
4374 Buffalo Road
North Syracuse
5380 West Taft Road
North Tonawanda
343 Meadow Drive
North Tonawanda
419 Division Street
Port Washington
961 Port Washington Boulevard
Ridgewood
55-60 Myrtle Avenue
Rochester
1000 North Clinton Avenue
Rochester
605 Titus Avenue
Rome
405 Erie Boulevard West
Springville
40 West Main Street
Syracuse
1820 Teall Ave
Troy
272 Hoosick Street
Utica
1924 Genesee Street
Wappingers Falls
1604 Route 9
West Seneca
798 Harlem Road
West Seneca
1454 Union Road
Williamsville
5447 Main Street
Williamsville
480 Evans Road
Woodside
50-15 Roosevelt Avenue
Woodside
60-26 Woodside Avenue
Yorkshire
12208 N.Y. State Route 16
The exact date isn't known for when each of these stores will close. Some could have just closed while others could be closing soon, so it's a good idea to call ahead if you plan on doing business with any of the stores on the list.
LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer