Rite Aid Adds Nearly 80 More Stores in MA, CT and NY to Closure List

Rite Aid Adds Nearly 80 More Stores in MA, CT and NY to Closure List

Tara Saglimbeni/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley

It's no secret that Rite Aid has been struggling lately. The retailer filed for its second bankruptcy in May and has been consistently closing underperforming stores throughout the states. It's the sign of the times as people do more shopping for goods, including prescription refills, online.

Here's a List of Rite Aid Stores in MA, CT, and NY That are Part of the Upcoming Closures

Massachusetts

Clinton
1031 Main Street

Connecticut

Cheshire
180 Main Street

Danbury
113-115 Mill Plain Road

Milford
1387 New Haven Avenue

Naugatuck
56 Rubber Avenue

Norwalk

190 East Avenue

New York

Akron
12983 Main Road

Amsterdam
149 Market Street

Angola
9062 Erie Road

Astoria
33-01 30th Avenue

Attica
153 Prospect Street

Baldwinsville
113 Downer Street

Bath
338 West Washington Street

Beacon
320 Main Street

Brewster
1511 Route 22 Suite A

Bronx
2063 Bartow Avenue

Brooklyn
8222 18th Avenue

Brooklyn
5901 Bay Parkway

Brooklyn
9302 3rd Avenue

Brooklyn
1679 Bedford Avenue

Brooklyn
3823 Nostrand Avenue

Brooklyn
1950 Fulton Street

Brooklyn
7118 3rd Avenue

Brooklyn
6900 4th Avenue

Brooklyn
1631-43 Pitkin Avenue

Brooklyn
5224 Fifth Avenue

Buffalo
2175 South Park Avenue

Buffalo
1941 Seneca Street

Buffalo
424 Elmwood Avenue

Buffalo
350 Niagara Street

Buffalo
845 Abbott Road

Buffalo
284 Connecticut Street

Buffalo
476 William Street

Camillus
5335 West Genesee Street Ste 20

Clarence
9160 Main Street

Colonie
1863 Central Avenue

Corning
100 Conhocton Street

Depew
6000 Transit Road

Derby
6939 Erie Road

Eden
8079 North Main Street

Elmira
209 Mount Zoar Street

Elmira
1000 Pennsylvania Avenue

Flushing
158-02 Union Turnpike

Flushing
3700-06 Junction Boulevard

Fredonia
3795 East Main Road

Gowanda
81 West Main Street

Grand Island
2325 Grand Island Boulevard

Hamburg
5999 South Park Avenue

Hamburg
140 Pine Street

Hampton Bays
50 East Montauk Highway

Horseheads
2898 Westinghouse Road

Jamaica
165-02 Baisley Boulevard

Jamestown
963 Fairmount Avenue

Lockport
3987 Lockport Olcott Road

Lockport
6616 Lincoln Avenue

Long Island City
21-25 Broadway

Montgomery
103 Hawkins Drive

New Hartford
4854 Commercial Drive

Niagara Falls
1030 Pine Avenue

North Chili
4374 Buffalo Road

North Syracuse
5380 West Taft Road

North Tonawanda
343 Meadow Drive

North Tonawanda
419 Division Street

Port Washington
961 Port Washington Boulevard

Ridgewood
55-60 Myrtle Avenue

Rochester
1000 North Clinton Avenue

Rochester
605 Titus Avenue

Rome
405 Erie Boulevard West

Springville
40 West Main Street

Syracuse
1820 Teall Ave

Troy
272 Hoosick Street

Utica
1924 Genesee Street

Wappingers Falls
1604 Route 9

West Seneca
798 Harlem Road

West Seneca
1454 Union Road

Williamsville
5447 Main Street

Williamsville
480 Evans Road

Woodside
50-15 Roosevelt Avenue

Woodside
60-26 Woodside Avenue

Yorkshire
12208 N.Y. State Route 16

The exact date isn't known for when each of these stores will close. Some could have just closed while others could be closing soon, so it's a good idea to call ahead if you plan on doing business with any of the stores on the list.

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist

Stac﻿ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise.  

Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

Filed Under: Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut
Categories: Articles

More From WSBS 860AM