It's no secret that Rite Aid has been struggling lately. The retailer filed for its second bankruptcy in May and has been consistently closing underperforming stores throughout the states. It's the sign of the times as people do more shopping for goods, including prescription refills, online.

Here's a List of Rite Aid Stores in MA, CT, and NY That are Part of the Upcoming Closures

Massachusetts

Clinton

1031 Main Street

Connecticut

Cheshire

180 Main Street

Danbury

113-115 Mill Plain Road

Milford

1387 New Haven Avenue

Naugatuck

56 Rubber Avenue

Norwalk

190 East Avenue

New York

Akron

12983 Main Road

Amsterdam

149 Market Street

Angola

9062 Erie Road

Astoria

33-01 30th Avenue

Attica

153 Prospect Street

Baldwinsville

113 Downer Street

Bath

338 West Washington Street

Beacon

320 Main Street

Brewster

1511 Route 22 Suite A

Bronx

2063 Bartow Avenue

Brooklyn

8222 18th Avenue

Brooklyn

5901 Bay Parkway

Brooklyn

9302 3rd Avenue

Brooklyn

1679 Bedford Avenue

Brooklyn

3823 Nostrand Avenue

Brooklyn

1950 Fulton Street

Brooklyn

7118 3rd Avenue

Brooklyn

6900 4th Avenue

Brooklyn

1631-43 Pitkin Avenue

Brooklyn

5224 Fifth Avenue

Buffalo

2175 South Park Avenue

Buffalo

1941 Seneca Street

Buffalo

424 Elmwood Avenue

Buffalo

350 Niagara Street

Buffalo

845 Abbott Road

Buffalo

284 Connecticut Street

Buffalo

476 William Street

Camillus

5335 West Genesee Street Ste 20

Clarence

9160 Main Street

Colonie

1863 Central Avenue

Corning

100 Conhocton Street

Depew

6000 Transit Road

Derby

6939 Erie Road

Eden

8079 North Main Street

Elmira

209 Mount Zoar Street

Elmira

1000 Pennsylvania Avenue

Flushing

158-02 Union Turnpike

Flushing

3700-06 Junction Boulevard

Fredonia

3795 East Main Road

Gowanda

81 West Main Street

Grand Island

2325 Grand Island Boulevard

Hamburg

5999 South Park Avenue

Hamburg

140 Pine Street

Hampton Bays

50 East Montauk Highway

Horseheads

2898 Westinghouse Road

Jamaica

165-02 Baisley Boulevard

Jamestown

963 Fairmount Avenue

Lockport

3987 Lockport Olcott Road

Lockport

6616 Lincoln Avenue

Long Island City

21-25 Broadway

Montgomery

103 Hawkins Drive

New Hartford

4854 Commercial Drive

Niagara Falls

1030 Pine Avenue

North Chili

4374 Buffalo Road

North Syracuse

5380 West Taft Road

North Tonawanda

343 Meadow Drive

North Tonawanda

419 Division Street

Port Washington

961 Port Washington Boulevard

Ridgewood

55-60 Myrtle Avenue

Rochester

1000 North Clinton Avenue

Rochester

605 Titus Avenue

Rome

405 Erie Boulevard West

Springville

40 West Main Street

Syracuse

1820 Teall Ave

Troy

272 Hoosick Street

Utica

1924 Genesee Street

Wappingers Falls

1604 Route 9

West Seneca

798 Harlem Road

West Seneca

1454 Union Road

Williamsville

5447 Main Street

Williamsville

480 Evans Road

Woodside

50-15 Roosevelt Avenue

Woodside

60-26 Woodside Avenue

Yorkshire

12208 N.Y. State Route 16

The exact date isn't known for when each of these stores will close. Some could have just closed while others could be closing soon, so it's a good idea to call ahead if you plan on doing business with any of the stores on the list.