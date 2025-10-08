The retail business continues to face financial struggles, and Massachusetts residents have been witnesses and victims of these struggles as big box stores, restaurants, and even retail pharmacies have closed down, forcing them to find alternative locations to fulfill their wants and needs.

Decades-old retailer Recently Closed All Stores, including Massachusetts Stores

One 63-year-old chain that has officially closed all of its locations in Massachusetts and throughout the country is Rite Aid. If you go to Rite Aid's website, you'll see the following post:

All Rite Aid stores have now closed. We thank our loyal customers for their many years of support.

For anyone who hasn't been living under a rock, this news probably doesn't come as a shock. Rite Aid has been struggling as the prescription landscape has changed in recent years, with many people opting to fulfill their refills online. As such, the company filed for bankruptcy twice; once in October 2023 and again in May 2025, according to The U.S. Sun.

Massachusetts Store Locations Were Dwindling

While Rite Aid had numerous stores in Massachusetts at one time, as of May 2025, the company had only four locations remaining in the Bay State. Those stores were in Clinton, Greenfield, Fall River, and New Bedford. All of those locations are now permanently closed. Prior to the closures, as of September 2025, Rite Aid had 89 stores in 12 states.

Massachusetts Residents Can Still Request Records from Rite Aid

Eventhough all of Rite Aid's physical stores are closed, the website still allows former customers to request records. Once you click or tap the green button, you will get a message stating the following:

You are currently being redirected to Medchart, our partner website, for the submission and processing of your request for prescription and immunization records.

