Massachusetts Beach Makes List of Safest from Theft in the United States

The summer season might be coming to an end, but thankfully the sunshine and warm weather sticks around through September. It's actually one of the best times to visit the beach, especially Cape Cod. Crowds and seasonal prices decrease after Labor Day and it's a great time to take advantage of a more peaceful visit and save some money.

It's not just Massachusetts residents that seek summer and fall fun on Cape Cod, but visitors from all over the world flock to the beaches and islands of the eastern peninsula. According to the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce over 26 million people visit the sandy shores annually. Just domestic tourism spending alone brings in $1.37 billion into the Barnstable County economy. Even folks who are just making a day trip to Cape Cod spend $200 per travel party, per day.

With over 560 miles of sandy shoreline and over 130 beaches, visitors to the Massachusetts have plenty of beaches to choose from, although not all are created equal. While some folks are looking for a family friendly atmosphere, others might be looking for a more private, quiet get away.

Regardless of what kind of beach environment you're looking for, everyone was a safe beach. Being able to leave your belong unattended so you can go for a swim or stroll the shore is paramount to enjoying the day. The good news for Cape goers is that one fan favorite beach has been named the second safest beach for theft in the county.

This Cape Cod Beach Named Second Least Theft Prone Beach in the United States

One very popular Cape Cod, Massachusetts beach has been named the second safest in the nation when it comes to theft.

To determine their results, the Action Network analyzed property crime data across 500 U.S. beaches by mapping geographic locations to ZIP codes. Crime rates from CrimeGrade.org were evaluated using a weighted scoring model: theft (40%), robbery (30%), vehicle theft (20%), and burglary (10%). To calculate individual risk, analysts divided these scores by an Effective Daily Population , combining U.S. Census data with tourist density markers like regional tourism reports, park entries, and TripAdvisor activity.

So which Massachusetts beach came in at number two? Cape Cod National Seashore & Marconi beach. The study gave the beach a safety score of A+ and it was the only New England beach to make the top ten.

The safest beach in the U.S. which had ZERO reported incidents of crime last year was New Smyrna Town Beach in Florida.