10 Massachusetts Neighborhoods Named Safest and Richest in the Country

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires, there really is something for everyone in Massachusetts.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the US several times, but publications like US News and World Report, Niche, and CBS News.

For all of those great reasons, a lot of folks want to live in Massachusetts. Some areas of the state can be quite affordable (in relative terms), but some, as you move closer to the greater Boston area or Cape Cod beaches, the cost can get pretty pricey.

10 Massachusetts Neighborhoods Make List of Richest, Safest Neighborhoods in the United States

GOBankingRates recently released a list of the richest and safest cities to live in America. The company gathered its data by analyzing 1,000 U.S. cities, considering the highest household mean income, average home value, annual cost of living, in addition to property and violent crime rates.

Two cities in the greater Boston area did extremely well, coming in at number two and three in the nation. Check out all the cities and towns that made the list.