Massachusetts is Home to 3 of the Safest Small Towns in America for 2025

Massachusetts can satisfy many needs and wants of potential Bay State residents. Massachusetts is known for its excellent career and education opportunities, particularly on the eastern side of the state. Massachusetts is also a top state for raising families and boasts a wide variety of cultural attractions including art, theater, music, sports, nature, history, and more.

Massachusetts Has Some Very Safe Areas for Prospective Residents

One thing that is probably a top priority when considering making a move is safety. Nobody wants to move to a new area and have to be concerned for the safety of their loved ones and themselves. The good news is Massachusetts is home to three of the safest small towns in America.

MoneyGeek published a study ranking the safest small towns and cities in America and three in the top 20 are in Massachusetts.

Methodology

To rank the safest small cities and towns in the United States, MoneyGeek started with standardized crime statistics reported to the FBI from 2023, the latest year of available data. To determine crime rates per 100,000 people, population data accessed from the FBI was added to the analysis. For the purposes of this analysis, MoneyGeek focused on cities with populations between 30,000 and 100,000 residents and included 1,061 cities in the ranking.

Full Dataset

Crime Cost per Capita : Societal cost of crime per resident.

: Societal cost of crime per resident. Violent Crime Rate: Composed of four offenses: murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault per 100,000 residents.

Composed of four offenses: murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault per 100,000 residents. Property Crime Rate: Includes burglary, larceny-theft and motor vehicle theft offenses per 100,000 residents.

Includes burglary, larceny-theft and motor vehicle theft offenses per 100,000 residents. Cost of Crime: Economic losses attributed to crime and its cost to society (individuals, community and nationally) in millions.

The Three Massachusetts Small Towns That Landed in the Top 20 Include the Following:

Crime Cost Per Capita: $79

Violent Crime Rate: 26

Property Crime Rate: 433

Total Crime Cost (in millions): $2,460

Population of Wellesley: 29,862

Crime Cost Per Capita: $78

Violent Crime Rate: 27

Property Crime Rate: 608

Total Crime Cost (in millions): $3,187

Population of Shrewsbury: 38,889

Crime Cost Per Capita: $74

Violent Crime Rate: 29

Property Crime Rate: 294

Total Crime Cost (in millions): $2,503

Population of Lexington: 33,882

You can view the complete list by going here.

