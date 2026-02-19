Here are the 3 Safest Places to Live in Berkshire County According to Niche

Google Maps

Berkshire County is the ultimate in beauty and peace in Massachusetts. With picturesque views of rolling hills, breathtaking waterfalls, and wide open spaces, combined with friendly folks and a community that welcomes you with open arms, it's no wonder our county attracts so many visitors and second homeowners. Everybody wants to experience the Berkshire lifestyle.

Berkshire County is also an area where I feel safe walking during the day and at night. With a few small exceptions, there aren't too many areas in the Berkshires where I feel unsafe. Now, some may take exception to that, but we all have our own individual experiences. I'm a lifelong Berkshire resident, and what can I say? I just feel safe here.

The Three Safest Places in Berkshire County

While on the topic of safety, Niche's top places for safety in Berkshire County include the following:

#3 Stockbridge

Instagram/visitstockbridgema
Overall Niche Grade for Stockbridge: A-

Stockbridge Resident Review

Great, small town. It does have some tourist attractions, for example the Norman Rockwell museum and the Red Lion Inn. Nice to walk around and there are some small shops to browse.

#2 Lenox

Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum - Facebook
Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum in Lenox, MA

Over Niche Grade for Lenox: A-

Lenox Resident Review

Gorgeous. Nice restaurants. Great hospital. Very polite. Rich cultural life. Tanglewood. Museums. Highly educated residents.

#1 Williamstown

Photo by Yilei (Jerry) Bao on Unsplash
Gorgeous view of Williamstown during fall

Overall Niche Grade for Williamstown: A+

Williamstown Resident Review:

I have loved growing up in Williamstown, and that’s what brought my husband and I back to the area once we started our own family. The family-friendly surroundings have been a great way to expose our kids to the outdoors!

Check out some of the other towns that made the list here.

