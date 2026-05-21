With the Memorial Day weekend right around the corner, many Massachusetts folks will be firing up the grill and enjoying an outdoor barbecue.

There's nothing like grilling up your own meat. You'll be everybody's hero this weekend when it comes to meal time. You'll be the king or queen chef of the party when you present those perfectly grilled and juicy dogs, burgers, steaks, and sausage, etc., to your guests. My mouth is already watering. How about yours?

READ MORE: 10 Meats That are Illegal to BBQ in Massachusetts

While grilling can be a fun activity, especially on a holiday weekend, Massachusetts is reminding you to be safe and to follow the rules of grilling in the Bay State.

Massachusetts Reminds You of These Grilling Safety Rules This Memorial Day Weekend

According to Mass.gov, statewide and city-enforced regulations prohibit the use of any grill—charcoal, propane, electric, or hibachi—on balconies, porches, decks with overhangs, fire escapes, or rooftops in multi-family buildings or any dwelling except ground-level single-family homes.

Laws Vary Depending on Where You Live in Massachusetts

In addition, according to somervillema.gov, specific Massachusetts cities like Somerville, Arlington, Stoneham, and Burlington emphasize that grills must be used at ground level, at least 10 feet from structures, and not on fire escapes. Violations can lead to abatement or fines.

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In conclusion, when you're outside grilling a feast for your family, follow these laws, and you shouldn't have any problems. While it's important to follow these rules so you don't get fined, it's even more important to abide by them so you can keep you and your loved ones safe.

These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s From perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail to fast food that felt like a night out, '70s food wasn’t just about eating, it was a full-on cultural moment. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz