New Massachusetts Salary Law Will Affect Companies with More Than 25 Employees

Massachusetts has its fair share of crazy laws. Antiquated rules surrounding facial hair, sleeping nude, and even how you're allowed to sing the national anthem are still on the books in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts is also known to have some of the strictest laws in the country when it comes to things like alcohol, both consuming and selling, as well as the rules of the road. But many of the laws in Massachusetts, as overbearing as they might seem sometimes, are in place to help protect people.

When it comes to employment, there are numerous laws on the books in Massachusetts. While some are in place to help employers, many are in place to protect employees.

Two days ago, a new Massachusetts law went into effect, forcing employers to be upfront and transparent about salaries.

Starting October 29, 2025, under the Pay Transparency Law, employers with at least 25 employees must include salary ranges in job postings and promotions, and protect employees' right to ask about salary ranges. Employers with 100 or more employees must also submit pay and equal employment opportunity data to the state annually

The law was originally signed by Governor Maura Healy on July 31 of this year. Laws mandating pay range disclosure in job postings were also enacted earlier this year in Minnesota and Vermont. California, Colorado, Illinois, New York, and Washington State have had similar laws in place for a few years.