Phishing, scams, identity theft, and cyberattacks are all something we have to be on high alert for on a regular basis. With constant advances in modern technology it's now easier than ever for criminals to steal you're identity, clean out your bank account, and infect your devices.

Get our free mobile app

These various forms of threats come in all forms including email, text, phone calls, and social media. I can't tell you how many times per week I receive phishing texts disguised as the USPS or Federal Express and so on. It's crazy. Now, there's another threat on the horizon that Massachusetts iPhone and Android users need to be aware of.

According to various media websites, there's a new Cyberattack that is making the rounds known as "Salt Typhoon" and the attack has exposed private communication to foreign hackers. Syracuse.com reports China had hacked targeted major telecommunication companies such as AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen Technologies to spy on customers.

The website states the following:

The FBI and CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) are recommending people use encrypted messaging apps, such as WhatsApp and Signal, to minimize hackers’ chances of interception their text messages. Both WhatsApp and Signals also allow encrypted phone calls between users through the internet.

It's worth noting that iPhone users who send texts to Andriod users and vice versa aren't fully encrypted. It doesn't matter where you're sending texts from whether it's Boston, Worcester, or Springfield...anywhere in Massachusetts and the country, the best thing you can do to protect yourself from a cyberattack is to encrypt your methods of communication.

Hackers are constantly on the hunt to break into your communication tools and steal your account information, identity, and any of your information that will benefit them. You must protect yourself and keep your guard up. You can get more information on "Salt Typhoon" and ways to protect yourself by going here.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster