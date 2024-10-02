Massachusetts, Say Goodbye to This Convenient Food Company
Throughout the years I remember seeing family members and neighbors get food deliveries from the the Schawn (now Yelloh) Frozen food delivery company. I was intrigued by the service but my parents never signed up for it and as I got older I just bought food at the grocery store. However, my in-laws in Florida, MA my neighbor in Pittsfield, and a former roommate of mine from Westfield would get deliveries regularly.
Massachusetts Residents Will Have to Say Goodbye to the Beloved Frozen Food Company Soon
There was a time when many Massachusetts folks would get the frozen food dinners and treats delivered to their homes but after 72 years in business, the Schawn/Yelloh company is shutting down.
Why is the Company Calling it Quits?
It's not really a surprise that the company is saying goodbye as we see retailers, banks, and restaurants shut down on a regular basis for a variety of reasons including the economy, pandemic, inflation and online shopping to name a few. The food delivery service has become a bit outdated. According to various media reports, the reason for Yelloh's shutdown is due to "insurmountable" business challenges and changes in consumer lifestyle.
The Yelloh company will operate for another month but come November it will cease operations and the Schwan/Yelloh delivery service will be just a memory.
