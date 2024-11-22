Potential Holiday Gifts Sold in Massachusetts are Now on the Recall List

Massachusetts residents will be getting ready for Christmas and other holidays while some already have their homes decorated for the season. My wife, daughter, and I will be in full decorating mode the day after Thanksgiving, a tradition we have been doing for the past several years.

Along with decorating your home comes the obligatory holiday shopping. You can never do your holiday shopping too early. If it means beating the loud crowds and long lines I'm all about getting out there and scooping items for the people on my shopping list sooner rather than later. If you are shopping for youngsters this year, keep in mind that there are two items that have been added to the recall list due to safety reasons.

The first item is the Nerf Barrage Youth Bike Helmets as the helmets do not comply with the retention system requirements of the mandatory federal safety regulations for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect the wearer in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury. (photo below and more details can be found here)

These helmets were sold on Walmart's website and inside Walmart stores. No injuries have been reported. Of course, Walmart has many stores throughout Massachusetts including the big areas like Worcester and Springfield. If you are thinking of getting that helmet as a holiday gift it's time to come up with an alternate plan.

The other item that has been added to the recall list is the Segway Ninebot P100 KickScooters because the front fork of the scooter can break posing fall and injury hazards to the rider. (photo below and more details can be found here).

The scooter has been available for purchase on Walmart's website but was also sold at Scooter Mutter in Bellmont, Massachusetts. There have been 31 reports of broken front forks, including six reports of injuries, including a fracture, cuts, scrapes, bruises, and shoulder pain. This is another item that Santa should avoid stuffing under the Christmas tree this year.

