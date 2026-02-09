Tanglewood has just announced that due to overwhelming demand, Paul Simon

Tanglewood, one of the most popular and iconic landmarks to visit in Lenox, Massachusetts, the heart of the Berkshires, was even recently named one of the Best Outdoor Music Venues in the country, by YellowBrick. The famous grounds were only topped only by Red Rocks and the Hollywood Bowl, as the music lifestyle website recognized the unique magic that Tanglewood possesses.

Just one week ago, the venue announced that Paul Simon will perform at 7:30 p.m. June 27, as he brings his "A Quiet Celebration" tour to the shed as part of the festival's Popular Artist Series. On the heels of that announcement, due to overwhelming demand for tickets, the musical icon has added a second show, June 28 at 6:00 p.m.

Paul Simon's career spans over six decades, evolving from the folk-rock duo Simon and Garfunkel, to pioneering solo career that integrated diverse global musical styles Sion is behind classic hits like The Sound of Silence and Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Simon has won 16 Grammy Awards, including three for Album of the Year along with two inductions to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame once in 1990 with Simon & Garfunkel and in 2001 as a solo artist.

This summer's Popular Artist Series already includes James Taylor and his All‑Star Band, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Jason Isbell and the 400, Carrie Underwood, Cynthia Erivo, Yacht Rock Revue, Ziggy Marley & Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, and Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Tickets for the second show go on sale general public this Thursday, February 12 at 12 p.m.