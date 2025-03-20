The Seize The Deal Great Radio Online Auction is Almost Here

It's time to save money while getting some great bargains, steals, and deals. That's right Berkshire County's Seize The Deal Great Radio Online Auction is back and will begin on Saturday morning March 22 at 9 am and run through Saturday evening March 29 at 7 pm. When the auction goes live, you'll be able to bid and buy items from the auction. Once again the auction is online for your convenience Just like last time, we have teamed up with our parent company’s auction site, called "Seize the Deal."

How Does Berkshire County's Great Radio Online Auction Work? Are There Buy It Now Options?

The way the online auction works is we have pre-priced many of our most popular items, so rather than waiting for the sold bell to ring, you're able to go ahead and purchase them immediately with our “Buy it Now” option (as of Saturday morning). We are still taking bids on the larger items, but just like previous auctions, this auction takes place over several days... seven to be exact. The great part about this is, much like eBay, you are able to enter the maximum bid at any time during the auction, and if someone outbids you, your bids will be placed in predetermined increments automatically, up until your maximum bid, or less if no one bids the item up. That means you're able to place your bid once and forget it, and you don’t need to be present when the auction ends. You will need to pay for the items online, and certificates will be mailed to you, with no local pick-up.

Some of the items that you'll be able to bid and buy this time around include:

Snowblower

Replacement Windows

Sliding Glass Door

Restaurant Certificates

Lawn Mower

Granite Countertop

Retractable Patio Awning

Remember, nothing ever goes for full retail value in the Seize The Deal Great Radio Online Auction.