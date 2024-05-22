Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Morty

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is a stoic yet happy fellow named Morty, a 9-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier mix. Morty came to Berkshire Humane Society after many years in a loving home due to his owner's health issues.

Morty is reliably house-trained as well as crate-trained. He prefers to have nice, cozy blankets in his crate so he can make a nest, and he loves to lounge on the furniture as well. He’s just a good boy who enjoys the finer things in life!

Morty lived with a female dog years ago and may be OK to do so again. But no small pets for this gentleman, please. Morty is incredibly affectionate and loves relaxing with the shelter kennel staff. He’d love a home where he can spend his golden years taking leisurely walks and snuggling on the couch.

If you think Morty may be the perfect fit for you, please reach out to the Berkshire Humane Society kennel staff at (413)-447-7878 ext. 126 for more information.