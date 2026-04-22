Massachusetts Senior Discounted Lifetime Parking Pass and What it Covers

Some people dread getting older, while others take aging in stride. While parking can be expensive and a hassle, one benefit for Massachusetts seniors is that they are able to purchase a discounted parking pass, which is good for a lifetime.

According to mass.gov, Senior Parking Passes are now available online! Massachusetts residents aged 62 or older are eligible for a discounted lifetime parking pass. This pass covers the cost of parking at most state parks and beaches run by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR).

The website states that you will need the following to purchase a senior parking pass:

One of the following:

A copy of your Massachusetts driver’s license showing Massachusetts residency and age 62+ .

OR

Government Issued ID (other than a MA driver's license) showing age 62+…AND…Proof of Massachusetts Residency (i.e., vehicle registration or utility bill)

2.) A contact phone number or email in case we need to reach you.

3.) Senior passes are not offered to out of state residents. This means your registration and license needs to be issued by the state of Massachusetts.

The Senior Parking Passes are only $10.

You can purchase your senior parking pass by going here, or you can get one by mail. Mail purchase instructions can be found here.

It's also important to know how to use your parking pass. According to melroseaffordableinitiative.org, the parking pass must be displayed at all times when visiting paid-parking facilities. It is recommended to place the pass on the rearview mirror of your vehicle. The pass can be used in any vehicle as long as the passholder is present.

For help with your pass purchase, you can contact the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) at (866) 379-4368.

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