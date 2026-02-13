2 Massachusetts Towns Named ‘Safest’ for Senior Living in America

We've mentioned in past articles that Massachusetts is a top state for education, raising a family, career growth, and tourism. The Bay State has folks from near and far who aspire to be part of the Massachusetts lifestyle. Whether it's the breathtaking fall foliage, various ski mountain resorts, beautiful hiking trails, or taking in a Red Sox game, Massachusetts has something for everyone.

Another important aspect one takes into consideration espeically when moving to Massachusetts, is safety. So, how safe is Massachusetts? According to realtor.com, Massachusetts is the second safest state to live in.

Massachusetts is Also Safe for Seniors

Now, if you are an older person or someone who is moving with a senior, safety is probably even more of a priority. We know that Massachusetts is a safe state, but are there any areas in the Bay State that are especially safe for seniors?

World Atlas recently published an article highlighting the 10 safest towns in the United States for senior living, and two Massachusetts towns made the list.

Boxford

The first Massachusetts town on the list is Boxford. This is World Atlas' review of the town.

Boxford feels like a quiet slice of old New England north of Boston, with stone walls, colonial homes, and a lot of protected land that keeps the town feeling open. For medical care, you're linked to Burlington, with Lahey Hospital & Medical Center nearby.

The review also mentioned that outdoor options are 'choose your own pace.'

Lexington

Lexington also made it on World Atlas' list. Here is the review of this town and how it pertains to senior safety and senior living.

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington is close by, and the local Council on Aging runs transportation and daily programming from a dedicated facility. Wilson Farm on Pleasant Street is the kind of practical favorite you end up using often: groceries, prepared foods, and a quick in-and-out errand that still feels pleasant.

You can read the complete reviews here.

