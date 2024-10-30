Seven Massachusetts Stop & Shop Stores Closing Tomorrow

Massachusetts is a great place to live. Residents and visitors have their choice of city or county life, plenty of restaurants, and of course, plenty of shopping.

Massachusetts is home to an abundance of independent retailers from book stores, to sports equipment and gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are a vital part of the state's economy, big box stores have their place in Massachusetts as well.

Earlier this summer, one of the northeast's best-known grocery store chains announced closing dozens of stores.

Stop & Shop Closing 32 Stores, Several in Massachusetts

In July grocery retailer Stop & Shop officially announced the closure of over 30 underperforming stores across multiple markets. This includes stores in Massachusetts, but also Rhode Island, New Jersey, Connecticut, and New York. Company officials say the closings will all take place before November 2, 2024.

As we announced in May, Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand. Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid Stop & Shop employees who work at stores slated to close will be offered other work within the company at nearby locations. Even after the 32 closings are complete, the chain will still have more than 350 stores spanning five states including 115 in Massachusetts. The Following Massachusetts Stop and Shop Stores Will Close on October 31, 2024 932 North Montell St, Brockton

341 Plymouth St, in Halifax

36 New State Highway, Raynham

539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury

415 Cooley St, Springfield

545 Lincoln St, Worcester

24 Mattakeesett St, Pembroke A spokesperson for Stop & Shop said stores in Shrewsbury and Worcester are planning to donate any remaining items to Worcester County Food Bank