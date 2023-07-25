Seven Massachusetts Cities Named Best Small Cities in the United States

Massachusetts is a great state to live in. Whether you were born and raised here or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the US several times, but publications like US News and World Reports, Niche, and CBS News.

Wallet Hub, an accredited personal finance website, recently published a list of the best "small cities" to live in the U.S., and a whopping seven of the 20 selected are located here in Massachusetts.

For the study, Wallet Hub analyzed more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 on a variety of factors they consider to be "key indicators of livability". This includes big things like housing costs, school system, and safety quality to smaller more niche favorites like restaurants per capita.

These Seven Massachusetts Cities Made the List of the 20 Best Small Cities in the U.S.

19. Newton, MA

18. Burlington, MA

17. Arlington, MA

11. Milton, MA

8. Needham, MA

6. Melrose, MA

4. Lexington, MA

These Boston suburbs are thriving and growing in population daily. New findings from the Pew Research Center show that 46% percent of folks in the United States desire to live in a small city, over urban and rural areas. Small cities offer the affordability that large cities do not, however living in a city still gives people modern conveniences they might not get in more rural areas.

Check out the complete list below.

1. Lancaster, PA 11. Milton, MA 2. Carmel, IN 12. Sammamish, WA 3. Fair Lawn, NJ 13. Dublin, OH 4. Lexington, MA 14. Brookfield, WI 5. Brentwood, TN 15. Leawood, KS 6. Melrose, MA 16. Apex, NC 7. Zionsville, IN 17. Arlington, MA 8. Needham, MA 18. Burlington, MA 9. Portland, ME 19. Newton, MA 10. Westfield, IN 20. Princeton, NJ