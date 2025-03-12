Massachusetts Supermarket Closing for Good

Massachusetts retailers have been feeling the effects of inflation and high costs on everyday items and it's only going to get worse.

Many retailers have had to shut down underperforming stores in order to keep their company alive. Some are able to weather the storm while others have had to shut the doors altogether. Businesses like Bed, Bath and Beyond, Staples, Walgreens, CVS and more have all closed stores throughout the Bay State in recent history.

It was last October that Stop and Shop had to shut down close to a dozen underperforming stores in Massachusetts to keep business alive and now another supermarket will be shuttering an underperforming store in the Bay State.

A Shaw's Supermarket is closing one of its Massachusetts stores. According to multiple media websites, the Gloucester store at 7 Railroad Ave. will be shutting it's doors to the store not performing to expectations.

The good news is there is another Shaw's Supermarket in Gloucester on Eastern Avenue with additional nearby locations in Beverly and Peabody.

Shaw's Supermarket has 55 locations in Massachusetts including the following towns and cities.

Braintree

Brockton

Burlington

Canton

Carver

Clinton

Cohasset

Dartmouth

East Boston

East Falmouth

Fall River

Franklin

Gloucester

Groton

Hanover

Hanson

Harwich Port

Hudson

Hyannis

Hyde Park

Ipswich

Mansfield

Medfield

Medway

Melrose

Milford

Newburyport

North Attleboro

North Easton

Norwood

Orleans

Peabody

Plymouth

Randolph

Raynham

Salem

Sharon

Shrewsbury

South Yarmouth

Stow

Sturbridge

Sudbury

Wakefield

Waltham

Wareham

Weymouth

Whitinsville

Worcester

