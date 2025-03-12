Massachusetts Supermarket Closing for Good

Massachusetts Supermarket Closing for Good

Massachusetts retailers have been feeling the effects of inflation and high costs on everyday items and it's only going to get worse.

Many retailers have had to shut down underperforming stores in order to keep their company alive. Some are able to weather the storm while others have had to shut the doors altogether. Businesses like Bed, Bath and Beyond, Staples, Walgreens, CVS and more have all closed stores throughout the Bay State in recent history.

It was last October that Stop and Shop had to shut down close to a dozen underperforming stores in Massachusetts to keep business alive and now another supermarket will be shuttering an underperforming store in the Bay State.

A Shaw's Supermarket is closing one of its Massachusetts stores. According to multiple media websites, the Gloucester store at 7 Railroad Ave. will be shutting it's doors to the store not performing to expectations.

The good news is there is another Shaw's Supermarket in Gloucester on Eastern Avenue with additional nearby locations in Beverly and Peabody.

Shaw's Supermarket has 55 locations in Massachusetts including the following towns and cities.

Braintree
Brockton
Burlington
Canton
Carver
Clinton
Cohasset
Dartmouth
East Boston
East Falmouth
Fall River
Franklin
Gloucester
Groton
Hanover
Hanson
Harwich Port
Hudson
Hyannis
Hyde Park
Ipswich
Mansfield
Medfield
Medway
Melrose
Milford
Newburyport
North Attleboro
North Easton
Norwood
Orleans
Peabody
Plymouth
Randolph
Raynham
Salem
Sharon
Shrewsbury
South Yarmouth
Stow
Sturbridge
Sudbury
Wakefield
Waltham
Wareham
Weymouth
Whitinsville
Worcester

