Shire Donuts Has Permanently Closed one of its Berkshire County Shops

Every once in a while, usually on a Saturday, I'll take a ride over to Shire Donuts in Dalton and pick up a half dozen donuts as a surprise for my wife and daughter.

The donuts are to die for, and if you're not careful, they can become addictive. Each time I visit the shop, the staff are always so friendly. They're smiling and very polite to their customers. One of the many things I like about their service is that when they give you your donuts, they have you do a quality control check, which some may think is a small thing, but it's a nice touch.

When it comes to the donuts, some of my favorites include Maple Bacon, Cookies & Cream, and Yabba Dabba Doo, which is topped with Fruity Pebbles cereal.

One of Shire Donuts Berkshire County Locations is Permanently Closed

If you are a frequent customer of Shire Donuts, you should know that the Lenox location at 51 Church Street has permanently closed. A post on Shire Donuts' Facebook page by co-owner Jeff King states the following:

After a great deal of thought and reflection, Heather and I have decided to close our Lenox shop in order to focus more time on our Dalton shop and our real estate clients. We will miss our Lenox and south county donut-loving customers but we hope they'll come see us at our Dalton shop.

King also stated the following in a recent Berkshire Eagle article

We could have hired more help but then it makes it tougher as a small business to make the numbers work. Lenox is definitely seasonal, summer and fall is when you do most of your business. Then you have to carry that expense through the winter and spring.

As previously stated, the Dalton shop (813 Dalton Division Road) will remain open. Below are the shop's hours

Friday: 7:00 am - 11:00 am

Saturday & Sunday: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

