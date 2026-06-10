Anthony Crea III of Pittsfield was our special guest on Wednesday morning during the latter half of "Slater and Marjo". He was on-air to promote his ice cream stand, Shivvers, on West Housatonic Street in Pittsfield adjacent to The Roasted Garlic restaurant.

Crea comes from a family of business owners in Pittsfield - his grandfather Tony owned and operated Tony's Boats - his father, AJ, currently owns and runs it, and now he wants in on the entrepreneurial action.

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When speaking about operating the seasonal ice cream spot that he purchased on Facebook Marketplace that serves soft ice cream, blizzards, sundaes, hot dogs, nachos, and more, Crea said, "I've worked other jobs before, but I have always wanted to run my own, it's so accomplishing and I love when I get to see people and the kids too having a great time and know that you caused that".

Crea says his parents loaned him the money for the ice cream stand with the understanding that he'd pay them back and that's what's happening. The stand is open from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. except on Tuesdays when they are closed.

The conversation turned humorous when I told the story of when I first met Crea when I was working at Fresco's (former Roasted Garlic and owned by Crea's parents) back in 2014 when he was just a kid and was obsessed with his desert. Crea and his folks used to come in often and have dinner and he always have the lava cake!

When I asked him if he still "struggled with lava cake", he responded, "I actually went to Applebee's recently and as a challenge, I ate 5 lava cakes - and then went back a few weeks later and ate 100 boneless chicken wings".

Although he still loves to eat, Crea takes being fit and working out very seriously - and it shows - he looks great. Make sure to check out Shivvers on West Housatonic Street - he's a great kid.