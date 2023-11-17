The Shocking Meaning Of Loofahs On Cars In Massachusetts

Driving home from work on Friday was a vehicle in the local high school pick up line with two loofahs on the top of the roof rack. I thought it was a mistake. I was wrong.

Let's get into the super taboo meaning behind loofahs on cars in Massachusetts.

Swingers!

Jess TSM Media NY Jess TSM Media NY loading...

The Loofah Code Origin came from The Villages in Florida

Residents from the Florida retirement complex the Villages, which The Post reported on in 2009 as being a “wild retirees getaway,” have been caught on video displaying loofahs on their cars, allegedly to distinguish their swinging sexual styles. -nypost.com

The Upside Down Pineapple is so Passe

attachment-attachment-IMG_7226 loading...

An upside-down pineapple—worn on clothing or jewelry, pushed around in a shopping cart, etc.—is a subtle signal that someone is a swinger or looking for a swinger party. -menshealth.com

Some people even have them on their porch, or on their door, be it a hotel door or whatever.

Apparently this isn't a super new thing, but has seem some resurgence on TikTok as of late.

So, Why A Pineapple?

The only thing I could find that was semi-related was this:

Bromelain, an enzyme found in pineapple, triggers testosterone production which can elevate a man's sex drive. High levels of vitamin C and thiamine in pineapple provide a surge of energy to the body too, thus increasing sexual stamina. -fruitsandveggies.org

Monogamy certainly isn't for everyone, and as long as anyone isn't getting hurt, do you, I suppose!