Can You Legally Throw Your Snow into the Street in Massachusetts?

We're not technically into the winter season, which doesn't officially start until December 21, but Massachusetts residents know Mother Nature pays no attention to the calendar. Massachusetts already saw its first measurable snowfalls and we know more is on the horizon.

Shoveling is just something Massachusetts homeowners have come to accept, but it doesn't mean we like it. So after you take care of removing snow from your driveway, walkways, decks, and porches, make sure you hit that city or town owner sidewalk, otherwise, you could be facing fines.

That's right, in most Massachusetts municipalities homeowners are responsible for clearing public walkways in front of their homes as well as clearing snow surrounding any fire hydrants that might be on or abutting their property.

Each city and town in Massachusetts has its own regulations surrounding snow removal from sidewalks in some larger metropolitan areas, failure to remove snow can land you in hot water, or at least paying some hefty fines.

For example, in Boston, fines can be up to $200 per day for every day snow is not removed. Property owners and businesses must clear snow within three hours of a snowfall, and cleared paths must be at least 42 inches wide.

So what if you are diligent about snow removal, but you've got no where to throw the snow? Is it illegal to toss it into the street?

Massachusetts safety officials are reminding residents that shoveling snow into the street is both dangerous and illegal, as it can create unexpected hazards for drivers. In addition, residents are advised to clear a wide area around fire hydrants to ensure accessibility in case of emergencies.